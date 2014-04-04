TOKYO, April 4 Japan's $1.26 trillion public
pension fund said on Friday it has selected 14 active fund
managers to supervise its domestic equities investment and added
the JPX Nikkei 400 index, among others, as additional benchmarks
to its investment strategy.
The Government Pension Investment Fund, known as GPIF and
whose asset size exceeds the size of Mexico's economy, said it
would start investing both in active and passive investments in
J-REIT (Japan Real Estate Investment Trust).
The move is aimed at generating higher returns to cope with
pension payouts for Japan's rapidly ageing population.
GPIF announced the new managers after issuing a tender a
year ago as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government pressures the
public fund to rely less on low-yielding Japanese government
bonds as part of an overhaul of public funds.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)