TOKYO, June 6 Japanese Health Minister Norihisa
Tamura said on Friday that he was instructed by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to accelerate the asset allocation review by the
country's $1.26 trillion public fund, the Government Pension
Investment Fund.
Tamura will urge the GPIF to complete the review process
quickly by taking into account changes in Japan's economic
environment, he told a news conference after a regular cabinet
meeting.
Earlier this week, the ministry completed an evaluation of
the public pension system that paved the way for the GPIF to
begin the review of its asset allocations, a process set to
shift more money into stocks and less into domestic bonds.
Global financial markets are keenly watching the GPIF's
investment strategy because the fund, bigger than Mexico's
economy, is a huge investor and a bellwether for other Japanese
institutional investors.
