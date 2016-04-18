TOKYO, April 18 The Japanese share market fell
on Monday after a series of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3
magnitude struck a southern manufacturing hub, killing at least
42 people and forcing major companies to close
factories.
Below is a list of key companies affected by the quakes and
the status of their facilities as reported by Reuters and other
media.
* Sony Corp halted production of image sensors at
its plant in Kumamoto. It is inspecting the plant and does not
have a timeline for resuming production yet. It resumed full
operations at its plants in nearby Nagasaki and Oita which also
produce the sensors used in smartphone cameras, including Apple
Inc's iPhone.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd halted production at its
motorcycle plant in Kumamoto with an annual production capacity
of 250,000. It will keep production on hold through Friday.
* Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend
operations in stages at most of its vehicle assembly plants
across Japan through April 23 as it was unable to source parts
from some of its suppliers including affiliate Aisin Seiki
.
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd resumed operations at its
plants north of the epicenter from Monday. Earlier it halted
production at its Fukuoka plant which produces vehicles
including the Serena, Teana, Murano and Note.
* Mitsubishi Motors Corp suspended operations at
its plant in Okayama, central Japan, through Tuesday due to
parts shortages.
* Auto parts supplier Aisin Seiki has suspended operations
at two of its plants in Kumamoto which produce sun roofs, door
parts including handles, semiconductors and other products. It
said it was looking into manufacturing parts affected by the
closure at alternative plants in Japan and abroad wherever
possible.
* Renesas Electronics Corp said it had sustained
damage to some equipment at its plant in Kumatomo which produces
microcontroller chips for automobiles. It said replacement
equipment was available, but that it was weighing the timing of
installation because aftershocks could damage the replacement.
* Mitsubishi Electric Corp halted production of its
two plants in Kumamoto which produce parts including liquid
crystal display modules. It has no timeline for resuming
production.
* Tokyo Electron Ltd halted production of
semiconductors its Kumamoto plant and is currently assessing the
damage.
* Medical technology company Hoya Corp halted
production of photomasks and other products at its Kumamoto
plant. It is mulling sending production elsewhere.
* Refining units of JX Holdings' 136,000 bpd Oita
refinery are operating normally. Shipments were suspended in the
early hours on Saturday but resumed that afternoon.
* Tyre maker Bridgestone Corp halted production at
its Kumamoto plant which makes rubber hoses and will resume
production once the situation is assessed.
* Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd halted production
of beer and other drinks at its plant in Kumamoto.
* Toppan Printing Co halted two plants in Kumamoto,
and has not decided when to resume operations.
* Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd, which had resumed
production after halting in wake of the quake on Thursday, again
stopped bread production at its Kumamoto plant.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, Naomi Tajitsu, Makiko Yamazaki
and the Tokyo bureau; Editing by Lincoln Feast)