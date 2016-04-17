(Corrects par 5 to make clear there are three nuclear plants in
the quake zone, not three reactors)
* Japan still assessing damage, loss of life
* Dozens believed trapped in rubble after quake
* Cost of damage could run to several billion dollars
* No irregularities reported at nuclear plants
* Sony, Toyota, Nissan operations affected
TOKYO, April 17 The desperate search for
survivors intensified on Sunday in the splintered remains of
buildings destroyed by Japan's deadly earthquake and authorities
ordered nearly a quarter of a million people from their homes
amid fears of further quakes.
A 7.3 magnitude tremor struck early on Saturday morning,
killing at least 32 people, injuring about a thousand more and
causing widespread damage to houses, roads and bridges.
It was the second major quake to hit Kumamoto province on
the island of Kyushu in just over 24 hours. The first, late on
Thursday, killed nine people.
Three nuclear plants in the region were unaffected by the
quake, but the Nuclear Regulation Authority said it will hold an
extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.
A massive 9 magnitude quake and tsunami in northern Japan in
2011 caused the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986,
shutting down the nuclear industry for safety checks. The first
reactor to restart was Kyushu Electric's Sendai No. 1,
which is at one of the plants in the region hit on Saturday.
The Kumamoto region is an important manufacturing hub and
factories for companies including Sony Corp, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and Toyota <7203.T > halted production as
they assessed damage. Sony's factory supplies Apple
with image sensors for iPhones.
All commercial flights to the damaged Kumamoto airport were
cancelled and Japan's bullet train to the region suspended.
Expressways are closed in wide areas because of landslides and
cracks in the road surface, hindering supplies of water and food
reaching survivors.
DIGGING BY HAND FOR SURVIVORS
Rescuers on Sunday searched for dozens of people feared
trapped or buried alive.
In the village of Minamiaso, 11 people remain "out of
contact", said public broadcaster NHK. Rescuers pulled 10
students out of a collapsed university apartment in the same
settlement on Saturday.
"In Minamiaso, where the damage is concentrated, there may
still be people trapped under collapsed buildings, so we are
focusing our attention and rescue and search efforts in this
area," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
Overnight, rescuers digging with their bare hands dragged
some elderly survivors, still in their pyjamas, out of the
rubble and onto makeshift stretchers made of tatami mats.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would boost the number of
troops helping to 25,000 and had accepted a U.S offer of help
with air transportation in the rescue efforts.
Heavy rains fuelled worries of more landslides and with
hundreds of aftershocks and fears of more quakes, thousands
spent the night in evacuation centres.
"It's full in there. There's not a inch to sleep or even
walk about in there. It's impossible in there," a resident of
Mashiki town said outside an evacuation centre.
Another survivor said the cleanup would be extensive.
"I can't even imagine when we can start the recovery
process. My home is a mess, I don't know what to do next. And
all these people affected."
Firefighters handed out tarpaulins to residents so they
could cover damaged roofs, but many homes were simply deserted.
About 422,000 households were without water and 100,000
without electricity, the government said. NHK said around
240,000 people had received evacuation orders across the
affected region amid fears of landslides.
Troops set up tents for evacuees and water trucks were being
sent to the area while television footage showed people stranded
after the fall of a bridge being rescued by helicopters.
The National Police Agency said 32 people had been confirmed
dead in Saturday's quake. The government said about 190 of those
injured were in a serious condition.
"RING OF FIRE"
On the other side of the Pacific, Ecuador was also
struggling with the aftermath of a major 7.8 quake which hit on
Saturday, killing at least 28 people and sparking a tsunami
warning.
Both Japan and Ecuador are on the seismically active "ring
of fire" around the Pacific Ocean. Japan's 2011 quake and
tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people.
The epicentre of Saturday's quake was near the city of
Kumamoto and measured at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles),
the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallower a
quake, the more likely it is to cause damage.
The city's 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle was badly damaged,
with its walls breached after having withstood bombardment and
fire in its four centuries of existence.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaking at a G20
event in Washington, said it was too early to assess the
economic impact but bank operations in Kumamoto were normal.
The USGS estimated there was a 72 percent likelihood of
economic damage exceeding $10 billion, adding that it was too
early to be specific. Major insurers are yet to release
estimates.
