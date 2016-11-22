* Warnings, evacuations swiftly follow 7.4 magnitude quake
* March 2011 disaster killed 18,000 as tsunami slammed
ashore
* Public broadcaster NHK more urgent with warnings to flee
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, Nov 22 When massive tsunami waves slammed
into Japan's northeastern coast more than five years ago, about
18,000 people perished, prompting authorities to revise warning
systems and evacuation plans to try to save more lives.
On Tuesday, when a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the same area,
the country swung into action, using lessons learned in the 2011
disaster to ensure coastal residents evacuated well before the
much smaller waves hit.
Prior to 2011, warning broadcasts were mostly limited to
television, radio, and city officials on loudspeakers, with
volunteer firemen in trucks roaming the roads, telling residents
to flee to higher ground.
But on the day now known as "3/11," some of these failed due
to power outages after the huge magnitude 9.0 quake, while many
firefighters were killed when the waves - 30-metres (100-feet)
high in places - rushed ashore.
"A lot of people told us they weren't able to hear any of
the broadcasts, the waves were bigger than expected, and many
went back after the first one to check things out," said
Tsunetaka Omine, a disaster official in Iwaki, a city where
around 460 residents died in 2011.
Iwaki now blasts warnings to every mobile phone in the area,
sends email messages and broadcasts on local radio in addition
to the older methods.
Previous elaborate systems designating specific evacuation
centres have also been abandoned along the coast in many cases
as too complicated. Some designated areas were too low and
became death traps where scores seeking safety drowned.
"Now, we basically just tell people to stay away from the
sea, to head to the highest possible ground," Omine said.
As a result, as sirens wailed shortly after dawn on Tuesday,
ships headed out of harbours to deeper water and lines of cars
snaked up nearby hills.
Public broadcaster NHK, always a key player in disaster
prevention, revamped its broadcasts after 2011 in response to
criticism that it had been too calm in its reporting, leading
some to take warnings less seriously.
So on Tuesday, announcers abandoned their usual careful
modulation for an unsettling note of urgency, repeatedly telling
listeners, "Do not go near the water, a tsunami is coming!" as
messages flashed on the screen in red saying "Tsunami! Run!"
And in a nod to a growing number of foreign residents, a
dubbed version of the NHK channel broadcast warnings in English,
Chinese and Korean. Several young foreign English teachers died
in 2011, prompting speculation they had not known of the danger.
Kathy Krauth, a teacher with a Tokyo international school
leading a dozen students on a study tour, was staying at a
traditional Japanese inn in the coastal town of Ofunato and was
evacuated to higher ground soon after the quake struck.
Four hours later, the group was finally allowed back to
their inn - and were promptly relocated to a hotel at a higher,
safer elevation.
"I felt like the lessons of 3/11 were really taken to
heart," Krauth said. "The feeling was, we just don't know, but
we're going to be as cautious as we can."
(Additional reporting by Malcolm Foster; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)