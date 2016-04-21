BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 21 Honda Motor Co on Thursday said that it will continue to suspend production at a motorcycle factory in southern Japan until April 28 after a series of earthquakes damaged plant equipment.
Honda also said a minivehicle production plant operated by affiliate Yachiyo Industry Co would operate at reduced capacity from Friday. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.