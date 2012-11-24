TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 jolted Tokyo and nearby areas on Saturday, but no tsunami warning has been issued, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some trains were temporarily halted but are now back to normal service, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The depth of the tremor was 80 km (50 miles) in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Meteorological Agency said.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)