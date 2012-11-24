THE REUTERS GRAPHIC - The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 jolted Tokyo and nearby areas on Saturday, but no tsunami warning has been issued, Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Some trains were temporarily halted but are now back to normal service, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The depth of the tremor was 80 km (50 miles) in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Meteorological Agency said.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.