TOKY0 An earthquake measuring 6.2 struck off the east coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake was placed 110 miles northeast of Hachinohe, according to the USGS website.

There was no danger of a tsunami, public broadcaster NHK said. The quake occurred around 0236 GMT, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

