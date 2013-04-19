SYDNEY, April 19 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck off northern Japan on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS recorded the quake at 0305 GMT. It later put the depth of the quake at a relatively shallow 10 km (6 miles).

The epicentre of the quake was located 275 km (170 miles) northeast of Kuril'sk in the Kuril Islands, the USGS said. There was no tsunami warning issued immediately after the quake.