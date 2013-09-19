Sept 20 An earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 5.8 struck Fukushima Prefecture in Japan early
Friday morning, Kyodo reported, quoting the Japan Meteorological
Agency.
No tsunami warning has been issued, the news agency said.
The focus of the quake was around 20 km (12.4 miles)
underground in the prefecture, which hosts Tokyo Electric Power
Co Inc's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, Kyodo
said.
There was no damage to the nuclear plant, Japanese media
quoted Tokyo Electric as saying.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed Tokyo Electric
on Thursday to decommission the remaining two reactors at the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where four other reactors
were devastated by a massive earthquake in 2011.
U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that the
earthquake's magnitude was 5.3.