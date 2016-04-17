* Death toll at 42 from two strong quakes
* More than 500 aftershocks since Thursday quake
* 110,000 people displaced, 30,000-strong rescue team in
place
* Sony, Toyota, Honda operations affected
By Thomas Wilson and Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, April 18 Survivors from a series of
deadly earthquakes in southern Japan spent a cold night in
cramped shelters or camped out in fields as 30,000 rescue
service personnel rushed to provide food and to search for those
still missing on Monday.
A 7.3 magnitude tremor struck early on Saturday, killing at
least 33 people, a little more than 24 hours after nine people
died in another quake in the same area.
More than a thousand people were injured, with widespread
damage to houses, roads and bridges, including at least one
mountain highway severed in two, concrete tumbling into the
valley below.
Factories for major manufacturers including Toyota, Sony and
Honda were closed, causing supply chain disruptions around
Japan.
Food was in short supply as roads remained cut off by
landslides.
"Yesterday, I ate just one piece of tofu and a rice ball.
That's all," said the mayor of one of the areas affected. "What
we're most worried about now is food. There's no electricity or
water, either."
Of more than 500 quakes hitting Kyushu since Thursday, more
than 70 have been at least a four on Japan's intensity scale,
strong enough to shake buildings.
Quakes are common in Japan, part of the seismically active
"Ring of Fire" which sweeps from the South Pacific islands, up
through Indonesia, Japan, across to Alaska and down the west
coast of the United States and Central and South America.
At the other end of the ring this weekend, Ecuador's biggest
earthquake in decades killed at least 235 people, caused
devastation in coastal towns and left an unknown number trapped
in ruins. A 6.1 magnitude quake also struck southeast of the
Pacific island nation of Tonga, with no immediate reports of
damage.
Three nuclear plants in the southern Japanese region were
unaffected by the quakes, but the Nuclear Regulation Authority
said it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss
the disaster.
A massive 9 magnitude quake and tsunami in northern Japan in
March 2011 caused the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in
1986, shutting down the nuclear industry for safety checks and
sending radiation spewing across the countryside.
Nearly 20,000 people were killed in the 2011 tsunami.
MANUFACTURING HIT
Public broadcaster NHK showed footage of forests and rice
fields torn apart by the force of the quake, saying one 50 km
strip shifted almost 2m sideways.
In the village of Minamiaso, 10 people were "out of
contact", said public broadcaster NHK. Rescuers pulled 10
students out of a collapsed university apartment in the same
settlement on Saturday.
The Kumamoto region is an important manufacturing hub.
Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend production
at plants across Japan after the quakes disrupted its supply
chain.
Electronics giant Sony Corp said its Kumamoto image
sensors plant would remain suspended. One of the company's major
customers for the sensors is Apple.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co. said production at its
motorcycle plant in southern Japan would remain suspended
through Friday.
Suga said the government may seek a supplementary budget to
cover the cost of the quakes.
All commercial flights to the damaged Kumamoto airport were
cancelled and Japan's bullet train to the region suspended.
Over the weekend, rescuers digging with their bare hands
dragged some elderly survivors, still in their pyjamas, out of
the rubble and onto makeshift stretchers made of tatami mats.
"It's full in there. There's not a inch to sleep or even
walk about in there. It's impossible in there," a resident of
Mashiki town said outside an evacuation centre on Sunday.
Hundreds of people queued, some for more than an hour, to
get food as power and water supplies to tens of thousands of
homes remained cut off.
Police said 33 people had been confirmed dead in Saturday's
quake. The government said about 190 of the injured were in a
serious condition. Some 110,000 people had been displaced.
The epicentre of Saturday's quake was near the city of
Kumamoto and measured at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles),
the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallower a
quake, the more likely it is to cause damage.
The city's 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle was badly damaged,
with its walls breached after having withstood bombardment and
fire in its four centuries of existence.
The USGS, a science organisation that provides information
on ecosystems and the environment, estimated there was a 72
percent likelihood of economic damage exceeding $10 billion,
adding that it was too early to be specific. Major insurers are
yet to release estimates.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg, Elaine Lies, William
Mallard, Shinichi Soashiro, Chris Gallagher, Kiyoshi Takenaka
and Tim Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast)