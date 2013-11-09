New Zealand stock exchange appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
WELLINGTON, April 10 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX Limited has appointed Mark Peterson as its permanent chief executive, it said on Monday.
TOKYO Nov 10 An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, on Sunday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage and no threat of a tsunami, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The earthquake was centred in southwest Ibaraki Prefecture, just northeast of Tokyo.
The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet trains connecting Tokyo with northern Japan were briefly suspended, while Tokyo's two international airports were operating normally and there were no reports of irregularities at the Tokai Daini nuclear facility, NHK said. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Eric Beech)
WELLINGTON, April 10 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX Limited has appointed Mark Peterson as its permanent chief executive, it said on Monday.
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: