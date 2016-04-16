* Japan still assessing damage, loss of life
* Dozens believed trapped in rubble after quake
* Cost of damage could run to several billion dollars
* No irregularities reported at nuclear plants
* Sony, Toyota, Nissan operations affected
By Minami Funakoshi and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese authorities have
ordered nearly a quarter of a million people from their homes
after a deadly earthquake struck a southern island and the
search for survivors went on into the early hours of Sunday amid
worsening weather conditions.
A 7.3 magnitude tremor struck early on Saturday morning,
killing at least 32 people, injuring about a thousand more and
causing widespread damage to houses, roads and bridges.
It was the second major quake to hit Kumamoto province on
the island of Kyushu in just over 24 hours. The first, late on
Thursday, killed nine people.
Heavy rain and wind were forecast overnight, with
temperatures expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees
Fahrenheit). Firefighters handed out tarpaulins to residents so
they could cover damaged roofs.
"The wind is expected to pick up and rain will likely get
heavier," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a government meeting.
"Rescue operations at night will be extremely difficult ... It's
a race against time."
Television footage throughout Saturday showed fires, power
outages, collapsed bridges, a severed road hanging over a ravine
and gaping holes in the earth. Residents near a dam were told to
leave because of fears it might crumble, said broadcaster NHK.
"I felt strong shaking at first, then I was thrown about
like I was in a washing machine," said a Tokai University
student who remains isolated in the village of Minamiaso.
About 422,000 households were without water and 100,000
without electricity, the government said.
NHK said around 240,000 people had received evacuation
orders across the affected region amid fears of landslides. Some
shelters were too crowded to admit any more people, it said.
Troops set up tents for evacuees and water trucks were being
sent to the area. Around 25,000 extra soldiers were due to
arrive, as well as more police, firefighters and medics.
The National Police Agency said 32 people had been confirmed
dead. The government said about 190 of those injured were in a
serious condition.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said nearly 80 people
were believed trapped or buried in rubble. Rescuers pulled 10
students out of a collapsed university apartment in the town of
Minami on Saturday.
"RING OF FIRE"
Japan is on the seismically active "ring of fire" around the
Pacific Ocean and has building codes aimed at helping structures
withstand earthquakes.
A magnitude 9 quake in March 2011 north of Tokyo touched off
a massive tsunami and nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima,
contaminating water, food and air for miles around. Nearly
20,000 people were killed in the tsunami.
The epicentre of Saturday's quake was near the city of
Kumamoto and measured at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles),
the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallower a
quake, the more likely it is to cause damage.
However, no irregularities were reported at three nuclear
power plants in the area, a senior government official said.
The city's 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle was badly damaged,
with its walls breached after having withstood bombardment and
fire in its four centuries of existence.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaking at a G20
event in Washington, said it was too early to assess the
economic impact but bank operations in Kumamoto were normal.
The USGS, which is a government scientific body, estimated
that there was a 72 percent likelihood of economic damage
exceeding $10 billion, adding that it was too early to be
specific. Major insurers are yet to release estimates.
Electronics giant Sony Corp said a plant producing
image sensors for smartphone makers would remain closed while it
assessed the damage from the quakes. One of its major customers
is Apple which uses the sensors in iPhones.
Operations at Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd were also disrupted.
The region's transport network suffered considerable damage
with one tunnel caved in, a highway bridge damaged, roads cut or
blocked by landslips and train services halted, media reported.
Kumamoto airport was closed.
There have been 347 aftershocks of at least level 1 on the
Japanese scale since Thursday's shock, NHK reported.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg, Elaine Lies, William
Mallard, Shinichi Soashiro, Chris Gallagher, Jon Herskovitz and
Jack Kim in Seoul; Writing by Mike Collett-White)