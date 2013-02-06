TOKYO Feb 6 Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA)
said on Wednesday it does not expect to issue a tsunami warning
after a strong earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands.
"We are still doing our own calculations on the size of the
earthquake, but any impact is likely to be very small and we do
not think we will have to issue a tsunami warning," a JMA
spokesman said.
A powerful earthquake measuring 8.0 magnitude struck east of
the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey
said.
The quake was a shallow 5.8 km (3.6 miles) deep and the
epicentre was 347 km east of Kira Kira in the Solomon Islands.
A tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning
Center in Hawaii.
