FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Japan's JXTG resumes normal operations at Kiire terminal after quake
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 12, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 3 days ago

Japan's JXTG resumes normal operations at Kiire terminal after quake

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Oil refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp resumed normal operations at its Kiire storage terminal in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon following an earthquake earlier in the day.

JXTG, which had halted loading one coastal crude tanker with crude shortly after the quake hit around midday on Tuesday, had resumed normal loading operation by around 3:15 p.m. (0615 GMT)after confirming there were no irregularities to oil tanks, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

JXTG sometimes transports crude from various oil producers to Kiire via large tankers and unloads oil into the facility's tanks. Then the company blends the crude depending on the needs of its refineries and ships the oil in smaller vessels.

Tuesday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.