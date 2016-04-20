(Adds context, background)
* Says aims to fully resume plant operations as early as
possible
* Damage smaller than seen by its northeast plants in 2011
quake
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese automotive chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp announced partial production
at its quake-hit Kumamoto plant will begin on Friday, relieving
some concerns of automakers about possible delays in the global
supply chain.
Renesas, which controls nearly 40 percent of the global
market for microcontroller chips used in automobiles, also said
on Wednesday it aimed to fully resume operations at the plant as
early as possible.
The Kumamoto plant has been offline since a series of
earthquakes in southern Japan last week measuring up to 7.3
magnitude.
The company has confirmed damage to some equipment at the
plant, but the extent of the damage was smaller than the
aftermath of a big 2011 quake that halted its plants in
northeastern Japan, a spokeswoman told Reuters earlier this
week.
The 2011 quake lead to months of delays to the global supply
chain for major automakers.
Renesas was created in 2010 from a merger of NEC Corp's
chip division and Renesas Technology, which itself was
established through a merger of the chip units of Hitachi Ltd
and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Overseas automakers account for about 40 percent of its
automobile-related chip sales, while domestic automakers,
including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
, account for roughly 60 percent, according to the
company.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)