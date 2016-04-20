(Adds context, background)

TOKYO, April 20 Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp announced partial production at its quake-hit Kumamoto plant will begin on Friday, relieving some concerns of automakers about possible delays in the global supply chain.

Renesas, which controls nearly 40 percent of the global market for microcontroller chips used in automobiles, also said on Wednesday it aimed to fully resume operations at the plant as early as possible.

The Kumamoto plant has been offline since a series of earthquakes in southern Japan last week measuring up to 7.3 magnitude.

The company has confirmed damage to some equipment at the plant, but the extent of the damage was smaller than the aftermath of a big 2011 quake that halted its plants in northeastern Japan, a spokeswoman told Reuters earlier this week.

The 2011 quake lead to months of delays to the global supply chain for major automakers.

Renesas was created in 2010 from a merger of NEC Corp's chip division and Renesas Technology, which itself was established through a merger of the chip units of Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Overseas automakers account for about 40 percent of its automobile-related chip sales, while domestic automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co , account for roughly 60 percent, according to the company. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)