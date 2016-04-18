TOKYO, April 18 Japanese electronics giant Sony Corp said on Monday that its image sensor plant in Kumamoto, which has been offline since deadly earthquakes hit southern Japan, produces mainly for digital cameras, rather than smartphones as investors have feared.

Sony's plant in Nagasaki, which resumed full operations on Sunday, is a major production base for image sensors for smartphones, it said.

The company said it has yet to decide when to restart the Kumamoto plant. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Susan Fenton)