TOKYO, April 17 Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend operations in stages at its vehicle assembly plants across Japan beginning Monday as it was unable to source parts from some of its suppliers following earthquakes in the south of the country.

Toyota said plants affected included its assembly plant for its high-end Lexus brand about 150 kms north of Kumamoto, along with plants in central and northeastern Japan which assemble vehicles across its Toyota, Daihatsu and Hino truck brands. The suspension will run until April 23.

Although none of its plants sustained major damage in the quakes, the automaker said it was experiencing shortages of parts after damage was reported at its suppliers in the Kumamoto region. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)