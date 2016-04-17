TOKYO, April 17 Toyota Motor Corp on
Sunday said it would suspend operations in stages at its vehicle
assembly plants across Japan beginning Monday as it was unable
to source parts from some of its suppliers following earthquakes
in the south of the country.
Toyota said plants affected included its assembly plant for
its high-end Lexus brand about 150 kms north of Kumamoto, along
with plants in central and northeastern Japan which assemble
vehicles across its Toyota, Daihatsu and Hino truck brands. The
suspension will run until April 23.
Although none of its plants sustained major damage in the
quakes, the automaker said it was experiencing shortages of
parts after damage was reported at its suppliers in the Kumamoto
region.
