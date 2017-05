TOKYO, April 27 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday all production lines at its domestic factories would operate on May 6 to May 14, after output was partially suspended following deadly earthquakes in southern Japan earlier this month.

Its factories will be on a scheduled holiday from April 29 to May 5, the automaker said in a statement.

Toyota said it would decide on plans beyond May 14 as it gauges parts supply, which was disrupted by the earthquakes. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)