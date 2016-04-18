Witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground following blast in British arena-BBC
LONDON, May 23 A witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground at a music venue where there were confirmed fatalities after a reported explosion, the BBC said on Monday.
TOKYO, April 18 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp fell 5 percent on Monday, leading a sharp decline in shares of other manufacturers after deadly earthquakes in southern Japan last week hit its supply chain.
The stock fell as much as 6.8 percent in early morning trade. The benchmark Nikkei average was down 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
HANOVER, Germany, May 22 Volkswagen's top executive said some managers are resisting the German carmaker's push for a new era of accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to establish a new corporate culture.