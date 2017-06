Japan Meteorological Agency's Senior Coordinator for Seismological Information Makoto Saito points to the spot showing the centre of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake, during a news conference in Tokyo December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted a tsunami warning issued for northeastern Japan after a strong earthquake centred off the coast shook buildings as far away as Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious damage. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)