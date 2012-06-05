By Miki Kayaoka
| TOKYO, June 5
TOKYO, June 5 A Japanese research agency has
dropped a controversial public relations campaign aimed at
educating women about nuclear safety that compared radiation to
the screaming voice of an angry wife.
The Japanese Atomic Energy Agency devoted a page on its
website to an effort to "make the hard words used in the nuclear
power industry" more easy to understand, particularly for women.
The page, which included a cartoon of an angry, fist-waving
wife and her cowering husband, compared the wife's yell to
radiation. It continued the metaphor by saying that the women's
increasing agitation could be compared to "radioactivity", while
claiming the wife herself was comparable to "radioactive
material".
The webpage, first published in 2010, was dropped on Monday
after the agency received dozens of complaints.
"I have no idea why this page suddenly attracted people's
attention, but we would have deleted it earlier had we known
about this page," said Yusuke Uehara, a spokesman for the
government-affiliated agency which conducts nuclear research,
including work on safety.
"This discriminates against women, which is inappropriate."
All 50 of Japan's operable nuclear reactors remain offline
after a series of meltdowns and hydrogen explosions at the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant forced evacuations and renewed
scrutiny of Japan's policy towards atomic energy.
Tokyo Electric Power, the operator of the Fukushima
plant, said last month that the radiation released in the first
days of the Fukushima disaster was almost 2-1/2 times the amount
first estimated by safety regulators.
The accident was the world's worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl in 1986.
The "radioactive wife" cartoon had been created by a group
of six women who live near Tokaimura, site of a 1999 nuclear
accident at a uranium reprocessing plant.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Elaine Lies and Nick
Macfie)