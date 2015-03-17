Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time
NEW YORK Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.
TOKYO Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc has begun accepting payments in virtual currency Bitcoin on its U.S. online shopping site, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The move means Rakuten, seeking to expand overseas, is joining a growing number of online retail leaders, like Amazon.com Inc and travel agency Expedia Inc, in accepting the currency.
Rakuten sites in Germany and Austria will follow suit, the company said in a statement announcing the U.S. launch.
The spokeswoman said no decision had been taken on whether Rakuten plans to accept Bitcoin on its Japanese e-commerce site, which accounts for the bulk of its profit.
PORTLAND, Ore. The city of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday directed its attorneys to issue a subpoena intended to force Uber Technologies Inc to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation authorities.