TOKYO Dec 8 "Cool Japan Fund", financed mostly
by Japan's government to promote Japanese culture overseas, will
invest as much as 2 billion yen ($16.51 million) in a ramen
noodle restaurant chain to set up premium outlets in Europe and
the United States.
Cool Japan Fund will inject 700 million yen into the
Fukuoka-based Chikaranomoto Holdings, which runs Ippudo ramen
restaurants in Japan and overseas including New York, London,
Sydney, Singapore and Seoul.
"In Japan, people leave the ramen shop as soon as they
finish eating," said Nobuo Sugiuchi, co-chief investment officer
of Cool Japan Fund.
"But we want to build a ramen shop chain in a different
style overseas. A ramen shop should be a place where customers
can enjoy sake and side dishes as well as ramen."
Chikaranomoto can also borrow 1.3 billion yen from Cool
Japan Fund.
Cool Japan Fund is willing to invest in other ramen
restaurants if they meet the fund's investment criteria, said
Sugiuchi.
The fund, which now has grown to 100 billion yen, is one of
Japan's state-linked funds investing in Japanese companies.
The government also created Innovation Network Corporation
Japan (INCJ) as well as Regional Economy Vitalization
Corporation of Japan (REVIC) to help Japanese ventures take off
and nurture small companies.
Cool Japan Fund also aims to invest in anime, comic book
publishers, movies and fashion. The fund so far has made about
18 billion yen of investments in six projects, including retail
malls in China and Malaysia.
Chikaranomoto is Cool Japan Fund's first investment in a
restaurant chain.
($1 = 121.1400 yen)
