TOKYO, March 24 Japan hit a new milestone in its
experiment with negative interest rates after a leasing company
issued commercial paper with a negative yield.
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Lease Co Ltd issued 5 billion
yen ($44.27 million) of six-month commercial paper (CP) at a
yield of -0.001 percent.
The company, an leasing arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, will receive interest of 25,000 yen for the
borrowing, a phenomenon that is made possible only after the
Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates in late
January.
Banks are buying assets with negative yields, expecting they
can sell them at a deeper negative rate to the Bank of Japan,
which is gobbling up assets from government debt to corporate
debt and stocks as part of its quantitative easing strategy.
In the BOJ's last CP buying operation last week, the BOJ
bought commercial paper at as low as minus 0.385 percent.
The BOJ has committed itself to holding 2.2 trillion yen of
commercial paper - short term borrowing instruments that are
popular with companies - on its balance sheet as a part of its
stimulus.
While CP rates could fall deeper into negative levels, some
market players also said uncertainty persists because the BOJ
provides limited information on which commercial paper it buys
and it doesn't.
"It's not that the BOJ buys every issue. And only the BOJ
knows what it will buy. So you could have a situation where you
try to sell a certain CP to the BOJ and get rejected," said an
official at a brokerage.
"I would say the outlook remains uncertain," he added.
($1 = 112.94 yen)
