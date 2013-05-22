By James Saft
May 22 Spiking interest rates in Japan threaten
to undermine, and possibly end, the recovery being engendered by
Abenomics.
That could reverse gains not only in Tokyo stocks,
but in stock markets world-wide which have
benefited from Japanese liquidity.
While a rebound in activity has allowed the Bank of Japan to
upgrade its assessment of conditions for a fifth straight month,
bond yields have risen sharply in extremely volatile conditions.
Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds have
risen to 0.88 percent, nearly triple their April 5 low of 0.315
percent, just after the BOJ introduced its latest easing
campaign, part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's overall policy of
Abenomics, including stimulative monetary and fiscal policy and
economic reforms.
"I don't think the recent rise in yields is having a big
impact on the economy," Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said on Wednesday after a two-day BOJ policy meeting.
"We will continue to monitor market moves and respond with
flexibility in the pace and maturities of bond purchases and in
market operations."
So why are rates rising even as the Bank of Japan is buying
huge amounts of bonds?
In large part this is because the BOJ has been successful in
convincing investors that it is deadly serious about engendering
2 percent inflation, a goal it has vowed to reach.
"The implication is that the JGB market could plunge and
send interest rates sharply higher in a short period of time if
people actually start to believe that Mr. Kuroda will use any
and all means available to create inflation," Nomura economist
Richard Koo said in a note to clients.
"Once inflation concerns start to emerge the BOJ will be
unable to restrain a rise in yields no matter how many bonds it
buys."
That is both the promise and the problem with extraordinary
monetary policy: market effects can move much more quickly than
any recovery in the real economy. So far Japan has mostly been
the beneficiary of market moves. The yen has fallen
rapidly, theoretically giving its exporters an advantage, at
least in profitability. And Japanese stocks have soared,
engendering hopes of a wealth effect which would boost consumer
spending and corporate investment.
JAPAN UNUSUALLY VULNERABLE
If interest rates spike, however, Japan will face a number
of very serious sequencing problems.
In the normal order of things inflation follows a recovery,
rather than preceding it, as it threatens to do in Japan. If
inflation comes first, it means the government is hit with
rising debt service costs before the increased tax revenues of a
stronger economy begin to roll in. With Japan having government
debt of well over two times the size of is economy, the costs
would mount quickly. That might get in the way of planned
government stimulus and, as rates spike, could ultimately be
self-reinforcing, with rises in rates causing yet more rises in
rates.
This, in essence, is the Japanese bond crisis thesis in a
nutshell - the big bet that many hedge funds have made, and lost
money on, in recent years. There is a real possibility of
significant amounts of money piling in to a short Japanese
government bonds bet if the spike continues.
A rate spike would also gum up the credit market in Japan.
Not only might people who planned to borrow and invest decide
not to as rates rise, banks themselves will be hard hit. After
all, banks in Japan are hugely exposed to fixed income generally
and government bonds in specific. As prices of those bonds
tumble, they may refrain from lending and might even need new
capital.
All of this could easily undo any progress in Japan, and
indeed if things got bad enough, prompt policy to be rolled back
or even reversed.
This should matter to you even if you haven't got a single
yen of Japan exposure. It is no accident that the advent of
Abenomics has come alongside the most recent, and giddy, period
of stock market gains in the past six months.
Japan, and the BOJ, are a significant source of stimulus for
the global economy, both indirectly, and directly. That is even
before we think about the destabilizing effect that a Japanese
bond market or banking crisis would have on the rest of the
world.
To be sure, none of this is pre-ordained. The BOJ has been
clumsy in how it operated in the bond market, which is itself a
bit of a creaky place after decades of on-off deflation, and is
ill-suited to heavy volumes. Both of these issues can and
probably will be resolved without great cost.
Still, a near tripling of interest rates in weeks in a
highly indebted country is a warning signal investors must heed.