* Japan may restart as few as 4 reactors by March 2015-IEEJ * LNG imports could hit record highs through March 2015 * Total oil sales seen falling 0.1 pct in 2013/14 (Adds tables) TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan may restart some nuclear reactors in July following safety checks under rules put in place since the Fukushima disaster two years ago, a government-affiliated institute said on Tuesday. Japan relied on nuclear power for about a third of its electricity supply before the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, but may have as few as four reactors operating by March 2015, the Institute of Energy Economics Japan said, meaning a continued heavy reliance on fossil fuels. A tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi power plant north of Tokyo on March 11, 2011, causing fuel-rod meltdowns at three reactors, radioactive contamination of air, sea and food and triggering the evacuation of 160,000 people. Highly radioactive water still seeping into the ocean is creating an emergency that the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co is struggling to contain, an official from the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said on Monday. Japan has just two of its 50 reactors operating as the nuclear units shut down for checks and upgrades. Both reactors will need to be idled for refuelling and assessments by September. "Under our low-case scenario, we expect the first reactor to resume from next July," Akira Yanagisawa, the manager of the institute's energy demand, supply and forecast analysis group, said. The forecast is in line with comments by NRA commissioner Kenzo Oshima in an interview with Reuters on July 9. Should Japan restart 16 reactors by March 2015, the institute's "middle" scenario, annual fossil fuel imports will be 7 trillion yen ($71 billion) higher in the year ending March 2015 than in year ended March 2011, the institute forecast. It also said that Japan, which takes about a third of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, was likely to raise LNG imports to fresh record highs for the next two business years. LNG imports are likely to rise 1.7 percent to 88.3 million tonnes in the year through March next year from the year before and another 1.5 percent to 89.7 million tonnes in the year through March 2015, according to Reuters calculations based on the middle scenario. Japan's total oil sales are projected to fall an annualised 0.1 percent in the business year ending next March and 4.1 percent the following year under the middle scenario, the institute said. The table shows the IEEJ's three scenarios for nuclear reactor restarts at the end of March 2014 and the end of March 2015. Reactor restart date Low Middle High End-Mar 2014 zero 4 to 6 10 End-Mar 2015 4 to 6 16 28 Here is the IEEJ table of projected changes in oil product demand based on the middle scenario for reactor restarts, and annual changes (both in percentage terms). Units are in barrels per day, based on Reuters calculations. B- and C-type fuel oil for power is used for electricity generation. Product 2013/14 Pct 2014/15 Pct change Gasoline 964,888 -0.8 951,104 -1.4 Naphtha 754,680 1.4 758,126 0.3 Jet 72,367 6.5 74,090 3 Kerosene 318,758 -2.5 308,419 -3.3 Gas oil 573,764 -0.4 570,318 -0.8 A fuel 234,330 -1.3 230,884 -1.3 B, C fuel 480,721 0.4 367,002 -23.7 (for power) 337,711 0.7 229,161 -32.3 Total 3,399,506 -0.1 3,258,219 -4.1 ($1=98.5900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez)