* Japan set to beat record 13.4 million visitors last year
* Influx of tourists squeezes accommodation supply in Japan
* Japan's hotel industry constrained by high costs
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, July 30 Record tourists to Japan are
stretching the ability of hotels to accommodate them in a sector
constrained by high costs, forcing developers to think out of
the box for means to quickly increase lodging options without
breaking the bank.
Japan is on target this year to beat the record 13.4 million
visitors in 2014, helped by a weak yen and easier visa
requirements for some Asian countries. The government is aiming
to attract 20 million visitors by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the
Olympics, to revitalise the world's third-biggest economy.
The rising influx of tourists is already squeezing existing
accommodation supply in Tokyo, which has about 100,000 hotel
rooms. Just 7,600 rooms are scheduled to be added in the next
three years, according to STR Global, a research firm for the
hotel industry.
The slow pace of growth is due to rising land prices and
construction costs. One quick solution: convert old office
buildings into hotels with tiny but stylish rooms that can rent
for under $30 a night, less than half the rate for a cheap
business hotel.
"Converting an office building into a hotel is an ideal way
to respond to the immediate need for hotel rooms," said Yukari
Sasaki, senior managing officer at property developer Sankei
Building Co. "Building a hotel from scratch costs too much money
now because of high construction costs."
Sankei, a unit of Fuji Media Holdings Inc, which
owns the conservative Sankei newspaper, converted a 35-year-old
office building in Tokyo's electronics-geek district of
Akihabara into a hotel in under a year and for less than $8
million.
The hotel, called Grids, charges 3,300 yen ($27) a night per
person for a bunkbed and up to 5,000 yen ($40) for premium rooms
with tatami mats.
By comparison, the average room rate at Tokyo's
lowest-ranked business hotels has risen 11.7 percent from a year
earlier to 9,500 yen, according to STR Global.
"The market for this type of hotel is still tiny, but it has
potential to grow bigger in major cities where hotel demand is
strong," said Tomohiko Sawayanagi, managing director for Jones
Lang LaSalle in Tokyo.
Also, as more office towers are being built, older and
smaller office buildings become less attractive. Such properties
could be better used as hotels, industry people say.
"Some office buildings can generate higher returns when
converted into hotels because we can expect further increases in
foreign visitors to Japan," said Yuji Sakawa, deputy general
manager at B-lot Co, a Tokyo-based real estate
investor.
COMPETITION
Last year, B-lot converted a 28-year-old office building
near Tokyo's popular Tsukiji fish market into a hotel called
First Cabin, where 5,500 yen will get you a "business-class
cabin" with a single bed.
Another 1,000 yen buys you space to open a suitcase.
In March, B-lot sold First Cabin to Hong Kong-based property
investor SIS International Holdings Ltd, and is now
converting a 30-year-old office building in Shinjuku, a popular
destination for Asian tourists, into a bunkbed hotel.
Competition will come from the likes of home rental website
Airbnb, which has listed thousands of properties, even at the
risk of running afoul of the law.
Current regulations on short-term rentals are strict: owners
are not allowed to legally let their homes without a licence,
hotel-style reception desks and minimum room sizes.
But there is hope. As part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
economic growth strategy, his government has designated special
zones across the country where a range of regulations will be
eased, including laws related to short-term lodging.
In the meantime, property developer Sankei plans to convert
more office buildings into low-end hotels. Its Grids property in
Tokyo is slated to be torn down eventually to make way for an
apartment building.
"But if tourism is still booming, we may rebuild it as a new
hotel," Sankei's Sasaki said.
($1 = 123.7300 yen)
