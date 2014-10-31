(Fixes headline)
* Tens of thousands face 4th winter in temporary shelters
* Reconstruction funds stuck in banks across tsunami area
* Local governments lack capacity to spend money
* One-third of reconstruction projects fail to attract bids
By Taiga Uranaka and Antoni Slodkowski
ISHINOMAKI, Japan, Oct 31 Thirty billion dollars
in funding for roads, bridges and thousands of new homes in
areas devastated by the tsunami in Japan three and a half years
ago is still languishing unspent in the bank. That means Keiko
Abe is heading into a fourth winter of sub-zero temperatures in
a cramped, temporary dwelling that is succumbing to the
elements.
"I'm just clenching my teeth until I can move out and live
like a human being again," says Abe, 66, as she stands in the
dim light of her living room with enough space for a couch,
table and television. A gray mould clings to some walls of the
prefab structure, where Abe has lived with her husband since
shortly after a 9-metre (30 feet) wall of water obliterated
large swathes of the city of Ishinomaki on the afternoon of
March 11, 2011.
Abe, who lost her home and everything in it that day, is now
the victim of a funding quagmire that has left her and tens of
thousands of other evacuees stranded in temporary units that
were supposed to house them for no more than two years.
Japanese government funds budgeted for reconstruction and
transferred to local governments are stuck in banks across the
tsunami-ravaged northeast, a Reuters review of budget and bank
deposit data and interviews with bank officials reveals. The
central government has paid out more than $50 billion directly
to local governments in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures,
the areas hardest hit by the disaster. But about 60 percent of
that money remains on deposit in the region's banks.
Ishinomaki, where more than 3,700 people died in the tsunami
- the most casualties of any city in the disaster - has been
deeply affected by the funding paralysis. The port city, where
56,000 buildings were damaged, has been showered with money for
reconstruction - about $4.1 billion in the three years after it
was hit.
But almost 60 percent of the money, or $2.3 billion, remains
in bank deposits. And fewer than five percent of the planned new
homes for the city's nearly 25,000 evacuees have been completed.
"I've given up on the local authorities," says Abe. "They
don't think about us."
BUREAUCRATS IN TOKYO
A few minutes' drive from Abe's temporary home, the mayor of
Ishinomaki sits in his office directing part of the blame for
the hold-ups at bureaucrats in Tokyo. "It's a massive disaster
but central government officials are acting as if these were
normal times," says Hiroshi Kameyama, referring to the red tape
he confronts in getting building plans approved. "It's one of
the reasons why public works are delayed."
Makoto Kitamura, the deputy director general of the
Reconstruction Agency, says local government spending of
reconstruction money has been accelerating. "The pace of the
construction projects has also been picking up," he told
Reuters, sitting in his office in Tokyo. "So it is not something
you should worry about."
For Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the reconstruction delays are
a potential time bomb. Before he became prime minister in
December 2012, Abe campaigned in parliamentary elections on a
pledge to speed up reconstruction - a promise he has repeated on
both anniversaries of the disaster since he took office. As
opposition leader he chided the government for not moving fast
enough on rebuilding: "Japan has no future without
reconstruction of disaster-hit areas," he declared during a tour
of Fukushima, where the tsunami crippled a nuclear plant.
As prime minister, he vowed in March 2013 that
"reconstruction will have made a lot of progress and our lives
will be better by March 11 next year." A year later he repeated
the promise: The government would make the year ahead one in
which "everyone in disaster-hit areas feels the progress of
reconstruction."
So far, about 2,700 housing units of a planned 29,000 have
been completed in the tsunami-hit areas. In its housing plan
issued more than a year ago, the government said it aimed to
complete 15,000 homes by March next year. It has since scaled
back that target to 10,000 units.
A labor shortage exacerbated by the siphoning of workers
away from the disaster zone to build commercial facilities for
the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has slowed reconstruction. So have
a spike in the cost of building materials and problems in
procuring land in the disaster zone.
Initial government estimates for the cost of building a new
home have been far off the mark. In 2011, the Reconstruction
Agency budgeted $158,000 for a new home. In April, it revised
that estimate upward, for a second time, to $217,000 - almost 40
percent higher than the original figure.
"We are struggling to keep up with the rise in costs,"
Michio Oka, a section chief in Ishinomaki's reconstruction
office, told Reuters. "Because of the sharp rise in material and
labour costs we have failed to attract contractors."
CLOSED FUNDING LOOP
Much of the reconstruction cash has ended up on the ledger
of 77 Bank in Sendai, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of
Ishinomaki. Government deposits at 77 Bank, the region's largest
lender, have jumped four-fold to almost $17 billion in the past
three years as reconstruction money flooded in, the bank said.
Yoshikazu Onodera, a 77 Bank executive, said the rapid
inflow of deposits has been a challenge for the bank to manage
since the money could be withdrawn on short notice. The
solution, said Onodera, has been to invest in short-term
government bonds. As a result, 77 Bank's government bond
holdings have risen two and a half times to $20 billion since
2011.
Like 77 Bank, other regional lenders have also ploughed
funds into Japanese government bonds, creating a closed loop of
financing. By buying government bonds, the banks' investments
are essentially helping to fund the borrowing that the
government undertook to make the disaster-related allocations in
the first place. The central government issued $130 billion
worth of reconstruction bonds in the three years after the
disaster.
The unspent funds sitting in bank deposits also come at a
cost to Tokyo. The government is under mounting pressure to cut
a public debt load that is more than twice as large as annual
economic output.
Bank officials said they did not expect the money to be
withdrawn soon because building projects face further delays.
"It's almost certain reconstruction efforts will not be
completed within the national government's five-year period,"
said Ryutaro Katsube, a spokesman for the Bank of Iwate.
"Municipalities are already asking for extensions."
Forging consensus among residents over reconstruction plans
"is a time-consuming process," said Kitamura of the
Reconstruction Agency, which is responsible for the disbursement
of $20 billion out of the $50 billion allocated directly to
local governments. "This is the result of going through the
necessary process."
Separate from the money allocated directly to the
prefectures, the central government has poured $140 billion into
disaster-relief and reconstruction projects, including emergency
loans to small- and medium-sized businesses hit by the tsunami.
PERMANENT HOMES
In the Ishinomaki suburb of Hebita where Keiko Abe has been
told her new home will be ready by spring, six workers pumped
water out of a construction site on a mid-September afternoon
after heavy rain had swamped the area. The foundations have been
laid for some homes but there were few signs of building
activity. Several cranes and trucks stood idle next to piles of
sand and gravel.
A group of women sitting around a wooden table in a nearby
evacuee community, eating pickled onions and cake, discussed
their predicament. "We feel abandoned and forgotten," said
Mitsue Sasaki, 69, who has been living in a temporary home for
three years. "They think they can keep us here forever."
"I was allocated a flat, but so what," said Mitsuko
Muramatsu, 67, an ex-tax office official. "Right now it's a
cloud, it's an empty space."
Mayor Kameyama, 72, a former chemistry professor, is
concerned with the mental health of the evacuees. "I'm worried
that many people are becoming weak and depressed," he said,
sitting in a deep armchair in his office. "If they don't stay
healthy and lose the will to move to a new place, it will be a
huge problem."
The government's five-year reconstruction plan was built on
unrealistic assumptions, said Yoshikiyo Shimamine, the chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo. "Given
bottlenecks such as labor shortages and material cost rises and
difficulties in getting consensus among residents who are
relocated, reconstruction budgets are not something that can be
spent within five years," he said.
Officials in Ishinomaki, home to 150,000 people, say
spending the more than $4 billion in reconstruction aid has
proven tough. With all of the city-owned land having been
designated for temporary housing after the tsunami, the local
government had to negotiate the purchase of an additional 9,000
plots to build permanent homes, the reconstruction office's Oka
said. That inflated the price of a plot of land in Ishinomaki by
15 percent last year, the biggest jump anywhere in Japan.
Before the city could buy land, it had to track down the
legal owners. That proved tedious, said Oka. Officials
discovered that in many instances, properties had been passed
down without proper inheritance procedures.
NO BIDDERS FOR PROJECTS
Other areas have been beset by similar delays. Miyagi, the
prefecture that includes Ishinomaki and Sendai, planned to build
some 15,000 public housing units by March 2016. In early October
it extended that deadline by two years.
After the tsunami, about a third of public works projects in
Miyagi failed to attract bidders in the first round as
construction companies say they held back for fear the projects
would be unprofitable, Miyagi prefecture officials said. That
failure rate compares with just 3 percent before the disaster.
To be sure, rebuilding a city like Ishinomaki is a vast
logistical undertaking. Parts of the city need to be built from
scratch.
A strip of Ishinomaki's shoreline where 6,500 homes once
stood has been declared too dangerous to build on. And many
local government officials, who would otherwise have played a
role in reconstruction, either died in the tsunami or had their
homes destroyed and are themselves living in temporary
dwellings.
"It's the largest such operation ever attempted in modern
Japan," says Kazusue Konoike, a special adviser to Konoike
Construction Co., which is building public housing units in the
country's northeast. "The construction industry as a whole has
several times the amount of work it used to have before the
disaster. That's why naturally there is a shortage of workers
and machines."
Prior to the earthquake and tsunami there were five
buildings with reinforced concrete that were taller than five
storeys in Ishinomaki, says Hirotaka Kamata, a sales
representative at Endo Kogyo, a construction company working in
the city. "Right now the city is building about 20. It's like
building something in three years that took 50 post-war years to
build."
Kamata says his company is also worried about making
long-term investments when it knows the tsunami-fueled building
boom will only last a few more years. "The reconstruction budget
is huge," he said. "The more money you pump the faster the
construction companies will run away. There's no way we can take
on any more work."
