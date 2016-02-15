TOKYO - The shake-up in Japan's refining industry, where four of the five biggest refiners are pursuing mergers, will result in the biggest contraction of capacity by a single country and reshape international markets, a Reuters analysis shows.

Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, is likely to be left with about 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity by 2020, the analysis shows, a contraction of about 1.5 million barrels in a little over a decade.

Reuters spoke to industry officials, analysts, government officials and suppliers to try to map out the short-term direction of the refining industry, which is in the throes of the biggest merger spree in its history.

At 3.92 million bpd, Japan has the world's fifth-biggest oil-refining capacity, including splitters for condensate, an ultra-light crude oil. But, with 23 gasoline stands going out of business every week, there is less and less justification for operating some existing refineries.

With domestic oil demand in long-term decline, industry sources told Reuters about 100,000 bpd of capacity, the size of a standard crude distillation unit (CDU) that is the centrepiece of a refinery, will need to be cut every two years.

The merger between JX Holdings (5020.T) and TonenGeneral Sekiyu 5012.T and Idemitsu Kosan's (5019.T) takeover of Showa Shell Sekiyu (5002.T) may also result in refinery shutdowns, according to the Reuters analysis.

JX, the country's biggest refiner with seven refineries, may shut one plant located in western Japan to comply with government requirements to tighten excess supplies by March 2017, industry sources said.

Because of its size JX is also the most likely company to shut units once it completes the merger with TonenGeneral.

JX officials have said there are opportunities to streamline operations in Osaka and near Tokyo where it and TonenGeneral have refineries.

Looking longer term, one in three CDUs may be shut by 2030, bringing capacity as low as 2.3 million bpd, the Reuters analysis showed.

The following table lists Japan's refineries with the year they started operations in brackets in the first column. The "retain" column lays out the likelihood each unit will be closed or kept in operation. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd.

Refineries Capacity Retain Notes

JX Nippon Oil

Sendai(1971) 145.0 Yes Only refinery in

northern Tohoku region.

Handles Mideast,

Asia-Pac crude

Negishi No.1 120.0 No Handles mostly Mideast

(1964) crude

Negishi 150.0 No Handles mostly Mideast

No.4(1964) crude

Mizushima-A 140.0 No Handles Mideast,

No.3(1961) Asia-Pac crude

Mizushima-B 95.2 Yes Handles Mideast,

No.2(1961) Asia-Pac crude

Mizushima-B No.3 110.0 Yes Handles Mideast,

(1961) Asia-Pac crude

Mizushima-B(1961 35.0 Yes processes condensate

)

Marifu 127.0 No Needle coke output from

No.4(1943) coker profitable.

Handles Mideast,

Asia-Pac crude

Oita (1964) 136.0 No Only refinery on Kyushu

island. Only JX plant

that docks VLCCs.

Handles Mideast,

Asia-Pac crude

Kashima No.1 189.0 Yes Operated jointly with

(1970) Mitsubishi Chem, Tepco

Kashima 63.5 Yes processes condensate.

(1970)

Osaka (1971) 115.0 No JV with PetroChina.

Handles Mideast,

Asia-Pac crude

TonenGeneral

Kawasaki 180.0 Yes Handles Mideast, West

No.2(1960) Africa, Asia-Pac crude

Kawasaki No.3 78.0 No Handles Mideast, West

(1960) Africa, Asia-Pac crude

Sakai No.1(1965) 156.0 Yes Handles Mideast, West

Africa, Asia-Pac crude

Wakayama 132.0 Yes Export capacity raised.

No.3(1941) Handles Mideast, West

Africa, Asia-Pac crude

Chiba No.1(1968) 152.0 Yes Handles mainly Mideast

crude.

Idemitsu Kosan

Hokkaido 160.0 Yes The only plant in

No.1(1973) northern Hokkaido

island. Handles mostly

Mideast crude

Chiba No.2(1963) 200.0 Yes Capacity to be cut by

up to 35,000 bpd by

March 2017. Handles

mainly Saudi crude

Aichi No.1(1975) 175.0 Yes Highly efficient export

plant. Handles mainly

Saudi crude

Showa Shell

Yokkaichi 100.0 Yes Tie-up with Cosmo at

No.2(1958) Yokkaichi complex.

Handles mainly Mideast

crude

Yokkaichi 155.0 Yes Handles mainly Mideast

No.3(1958) crude

Seibu Yamaguchi 120.0 Yes Handles mostly Mideast

(1969) crude

Toa Oil 70.0 Yes Handles mostly Mideast

Keihin(1955) crude

Cosmo Oil

Chiba (1963) 100.0 No To be scrapped possibly

in mid-2018. Handles

mainly Saudi crude

Chiba No.2(1963) 120.0 Yes Handles mainly Saudi

crude

Yokkaichi 63.0 Yes Tie-up with Showa Shell

No.5(1943) at Yokkaichi to

streamline ops.

Yokkaichi 69.0 No One of Cosmo's

No.6(1943) Yokkaichi CDUs to be

shut by March 2017.

Sakai (1968) 100.0 Yes Coker exists. Handles

mainly Mideast crude

Fuji Oil

Sodegaura 143.0 Yes Capacity may be lowered

No.2(1968) by March 2017. Used to

refine large Iran

volumes.

Taiyo Oil

Shikoku 88.0 Yes Capacity may be lowered

No.1(1938) by March 2017. Handles

Mideast, Asia-Pac crude

Shikoku 30.0 Yes Capacity possibly cut

No.2(1938) by March 2017. Handles

Mideast, Asia-Pac crude

Nansei Sekiyu

Nishihara 100.0 No Operations suspended.

(1972) To be closed and turned

into oil terminal

Total capacity: 3,916.7

