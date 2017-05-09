UPDATE 1-India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition for LNG deals
* India seeks to revive ailing power plants with Qatar investment
TOKYO May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Tuesday they would achieve more than 25 billion yen ($220.01 million) in cost reductions within three years through a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with Showa Shell.
Following are some details of the alliance.
* The two firms would integrate operations of their combined fleet of 21 crude oil carriers from May loading.
* The two firms currently select optimum crude oil for refining separately, but they will merge the operations, called linear programming, from October for their seven group refineries.
* The two companies will supply each other with products during scheduled maintenance of refineries. ($1 = 113.6300 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* India seeks to revive ailing power plants with Qatar investment
WARSAW, June 20 Poland's electricity network would be able to handle a potential heatwave this summer, the energy ministry said.