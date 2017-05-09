TOKYO May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they would brief on a joint business at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Tuesday.

Idemitsu Kosan completed the purchase of just under a third of Showa Shell last December, but their goal of a full merger has been delayed indefinitely due to opposition from Idemitsu's founding family. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)