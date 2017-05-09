Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief
June 20 Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.
TOKYO May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they would brief on a joint business at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Tuesday.
Idemitsu Kosan completed the purchase of just under a third of Showa Shell last December, but their goal of a full merger has been delayed indefinitely due to opposition from Idemitsu's founding family. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* OPEC supply jumped in May as Libya, Nigeria output recovered