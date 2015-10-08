TOKYO Oct 8 Japan's government will push for more consolidation in the country's bloated oil refining sector, Motoo Hayashi, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday, a day after he was appointed in a cabinet reshuffle.

While the powerful industry ministry has long been keen to consolidate a refining sector where five big operators and three smaller ones vie for business from a shrinking population, Hayashi remarks suggest the government will step up its efforts.

Consolidation has already started, with Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, saying in July it would buy a one-third stake in refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu from Royal Dutch Shell, moving it closer to a potential $4 billion bid for its smaller rival.

"The integration of the two companies was highly valued as they are the forerunners (of more consolidation)," Hayashi, 68, told media after being appointed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ministry will to encourage more mergers using provisions in the country's energy supply law, Hayashi said, without elaborating or saying how many companies the government would like to see operating in the sector.

