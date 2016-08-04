TOKYO Aug 4 Shares of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd tumbled on Thursday after the Idemitsu founding family upped the ante in its efforts to block a plan by Idemitsu management to acquire the firm's smaller rival.

The founding family has bought a 0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell, which would sufficient to complicate any takeover as it raises the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary to current plans, have to make a tender offer for Showa Shell shares.

Idemitsu shares were down about 4 percent while Showa Shell Shell shares fell 5 percent in early morning trade.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)