Aug 4 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is looking
to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu than
planned, aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding
family to block a merger of the two oil distributors, the Nikkei
reported.
Idemitsu's founding family has opposed the company acquiring
smaller rival Showa Shell, arguing the two companies are too
culturally different for a merger to work.
The founding family said on Wednesday it bought a 0.1
percent stake in Showa Shell.
This stake, when combined with the 33.24 percent that
Idemitsu had planned to purchase in September, would mean the
company's total shareholdings in Showa Shell would exceed
one-third, the Nikkei reported on Thursday. (s.nikkei.com/2b69AfS).
Japanese law bars companies from acquiring stakes that large
via private placements, so Idemitsu might have to obtain shares
from the market via a tender offer instead, the Japanese daily
reported.
Going this route would cost Idemitsu more as well, the
Nikkei said.
The company would also have to prepare for negotiations with
seller Royal Dutch Shell. The Anglo-Dutch group may
balk, because selling fewer shares would mean lower proceeds,
the paper said.
Having Idemitsu obtain a smaller stake is one possible
solution, the Nikkei reported, citing officials from both
companies.
Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which
would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is necessary to
cope with lower demand.
