TOKYO, June 17 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan
Co and smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu will
merge on April 1 next year, the two companies said on Friday.
Japan's No.2 and No.5 refiners by revenue agreed last
November in a deal worth about $4 billion to create the nation's
second-biggest refiner sometime between October 2016 and the
following April.
An Idemitsu spokesman said the company had expected to
receive approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission by the end
of June on the purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's one
third stake in Showa Shell, but that the review was taking more
time than expected. He did not give further details.
An official with the Fair Trade Commission was not
immediately available for comment.
Idemitsu said it now planned to acquire Showa Shell shares
in September, delayed from its previous goal of before the end
of June.
The Japanese government has been encouraging consolidation
in the refining sector, where five big firms and three smaller
ones were vying for business in a country where a shrinking
population is increasingly opting for more fuel efficient
vehicles.
Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu
agreed in December to merge in April 2017, joining
forces to create a dominant player in a refining market that is
in long-term decline.
Together, Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell control about 28
percent of Japan's refining market, lagging behind JX Holdings,
which has a 35 percent share.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)