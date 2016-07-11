(Adds details)
TOKYO, July 11 Talks between Japan's Idemitsu
Kosan Co and its founding family have failed to
resolve an impasse over the oil refiner's proposal to buy rival
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, both sides said.
The country's second-biggest refiner has argued that the
acquisition is the best course of action in a shrinking domestic
oil market, where five large and three small refiners compete.
But descendants of founder Sazo Idemitsu, including
octogenarian son Shosuke Idemitsu -- a former president of the
company and now honorary chairman -- have said the businesses
are too different for a merger to work and they see no room for
compromise.
The family's 33.92 percent stake in Idemitsu Kosan is large
enough to veto the integration when presented for consideration
at a shareholder meeting expected later this year.
The company is not considering issuing new shares to dilute
the family's ownership, Executive Vice President Daisuke Seki
told reporters, adding that it is not considering turning Showa
Shell into a subsidiary and that it would try to convince the
family that integration is the only choice.
On Monday Idemitsu Kosan President Takashi Tsukioka and
colleagues met family members including Shosuke Idemitsu and his
two sons to discuss the proposal, which could dilute the
family's minority stake, the family's lawyer told reporters
after the talks.
He also said the parties had agreed to meet again, though no
date had been set.
The proposal opposed by the family includes Idemitsu Kosan's
purchase of 33.3 percent of Showa Shell Sekiyu from Royal Dutch
Shell by the end of September.
