TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co
Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa
Shell Sekiyu, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said. The move comes after fierce opposition from the
Idemitsu founding family to the acquisition.
Both companies are set to make a formal decision on the
matter on Thursday, said the source who declined to be
identified before a formal announcement of the move.
Japanese media reported that the firms would hold a news
conference later in the day.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)