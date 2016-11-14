TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan
will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell
Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a
review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing, the
Nikkei newspaper said.
Idemitsu will postpone the purchase of the 33.24 percent
stake until end-January, the Nikkei said without citing sources,
from the current target of end-November.
Idemitsu said it would make an announcement about the timing
of its purchase of Showa Shell shares at 0600 GMT on Monday,
without elaborating.
