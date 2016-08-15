* Idemitsu says no change in schedule of planned merger
* Founding family seeking to block merger
* Idemitsu to seek discussions with big shareholders
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd
on Monday defended its planned merger with smaller
rival oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, in the face of
opposition from the founding Idemitsu family.
Idemitsu said in a statement that the company's board
confirmed on Monday that the merger agreement followed
appropriate procedures and that there was no plan for now to
change the schedule of the merger, planned for next April.
Last week, the founding family made a fresh call on
management to give up its merger plan.
The family, which owns 33.92 percent of Idemitsu Kosan and
is led by 89-year-old patriarch Shosuke Idemitsu, has said the
two companies are too different for any merger to work. Earlier
this month, it upped the ante in its opposition by buying a
small stake in Showa Shell to block the process.
"The board meeting confirmed we will continue to seek a
resumption of discussions with large shareholders, from the
perspective of securing mutual benefits for all stakeholders,
and work toward an early resolution," Idemitsu said in a
statement.
The refiner has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell,
which would create Japan's second-biggest refiner by capacity,
is necessary to cope with lower demand.
Idemitsu agreed in July 2015 to the private purchase of
Royal Dutch Shell PLC's 33.2 percent stake in Showa
Shell for 1,350 yen a share or $1.7 billion, more than a third
higher than its current value. Idemitsu then agreed in November
to work towards a full merger with Showa Shell, now slated for
April 2017.
But the founding family said on Aug. 3 that it had bought a
0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell, sufficient to complicate any
takeover as it raises the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary
to current plans, have to make an expensive tender offer for
Showa Shell shares.
