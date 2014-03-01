TOKYO, March 1 TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK's
, Japan's second-biggest refiner, said several workers
were injured when a fire broke out on Saturday at the Kawasaki
oil refinery near Tokyo.
The company is checking the status of oil refining
operations at the plant, a company spokesman said. The 335,000
barrels per day Kawasaki oil refinery is TonenGeneral's biggest
production centre, he said.
The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on
Saturday, but the company has been unable to identify where the
fire started, said the spokesman.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)