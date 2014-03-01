(Updates with news)
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese oil refiner TonenGeneral
Sekiyu KK said several workers were injured when a fire
broke out on Saturday in the residue hydrocracking unit of its
Kawasaki plant near Tokyo, but that other refining units were
operating normally.
The fire originated from the reactor of the 31,000 barrel
per day hydrocracking unit during cleaning work at around 0440
GMT, the company said in a statement.
The unit, which processes low-priced heavy oil into lighter
products such as gasoline, has been shut since early February
for maintenance, a company spokesman said.
The company has plans to raise the capacity of the unit to
34,500 bpd this month to meet government rules on improving
efficiency.
TonenGeneral said the fire had almost been brought under
control by pumping nitrogen into the unit. Six workers were
treated in hospital and one of them was been admitted.
Local officials said the fire had not spread to the
surrounding facilities.
TonenGeneral said it was continuing normal operations at
crude distillation and other secondary units at the Kawasaki
plant, which has a capacity of 335,000 barrels per day, and that
there had been no impact to shipments from either its marine or
truck terminals.
However, it was not yet clear what had caused the fire, how
much damage had been done to the hydrocracking unit, or when it
would resume operations, a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kevin Liffey)