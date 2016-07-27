By Sumio Ito and Takahiko Wada
TOKYO, July 27 The Japanese government plans to
impose benchmarks on lending by regional banks, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said, in a sign of pressure on
small lenders to do more to revive growth in the country's
struggling hinterlands.
Rejuvenating rural communities is a primary thrust of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies. The government wants
regional lenders to play a key role in supporting local
businesses, such as supplying funds to promising enterprises.
The Financial Services Agency plans to introduce some 50
benchmarks in August to gauge the efforts of the roughly 100
regional banks in areas such as helping start-ups and
engineering corporate turnarounds, the sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
An FSA spokesman declined comment.
At the beginning of 2017, the banks will be required to
report how they perform against these benchmarks, according to
the sources, who insisted on anonymity.
There will be no minimum requirement or penalties for poor
performance, but the authorities hope the exercise itself will
generate enough pressure to improve performance, they said.
The move comes after FSA conducted a survey of regional
lenders' corporate clients. About 30 percent of respondents said
they did not discuss their business operations with their banks,
with many saying they could not trust the lenders' advice and
information.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito and Takahiko Wada; Writing by Taiga
Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and Richard Borsuk)