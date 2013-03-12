By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, March 13 The venture building the
Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan's first commercial aircraft
in half a century, predicts the market for 70-90-seat jets could
be as many as 5,000 over the next two decades - almost double
the forecasts of the two big specialist regional jetmakers,
Brazil's Embraer and Canada's Bombardier.
The new Japanese plane, set to take flight this year and
begin delivery in 2015, may, say industry experts, be aimed as
much at winning more aerospace jobs for Japan from traditional
partner Boeing Co than at being a compelling profit
proposition.
"We'd like to capture about half the 5,000 aircraft market,"
Teruaki Kawai, CEO of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, told Reuters.
That forecast is also 2,000 planes more than predicted by
the Japan Aircraft Development Corp (JADC), which is chaired by
Hideaki Omiya, CEO at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
, 60 percent-owner of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.
"It's an unrealistic top-line number," said Richard
Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group in Virginia.
The official sales target of the venture, in which Toyota
Motor Corp is a significant shareholder, is for more
than 1,000 MRJs. Asked about the disparity in the forecasts with
those of its main rivals and its own industry lobby, a
spokeswoman for the MRJ venture said its outlook was based on
its own data, without explaining how it reached that figure.
Rather than making money, though, the MRJ may prove its
worth by making friends.
BOEING BAIT?
Japan's aerospace industry was dismantled by the United
States at the end of World War II. By 1952, Japanese engineers
were allowed to overhaul U.S. Sabre fighters and other planes
being used in the nearby Korean War, but by then Japan's
aeronautic engineers had scattered to car makers and other
manufacturers, decimating an industry that at its peak employed
as many as 1 million people.
By the 1960s, Japan began making the 64-seat turboprop YS-11
- a commercial flop, with only 182 built - but impressive enough
for Boeing to agree partnerships with MHI, builder of the
war-time Zero fighter, and other pre-war planemakers such as
Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
"The YS-11 was a failure as a business, but without it we
wouldn't have been able to do the (Boeing) 767," said Shinsuke
Ito, deputy director of aerospace and defence at the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
The Boeing connection has grown over time, and around 22,000
Japanese jobs, 40 percent of the country's aerospace industry,
now rely on the U.S. planemaker for work. Japanese firms
accounted for around 15 percent of the Boeing 767 build, 21
percent for the wide-body 777, and 35 percent for the 787
Dreamliner.
Should Boeing build a 797, Japan's government and industry
will be looking to win a sizeable chunk of the project.
RENEWAL RITE
"We are challenging on something we haven't done for 50
years," said METI's Ito, likening the MRJ project to the local
tradition of rebuilding the Ise Grand Shrine, one of Shinto's
holiest sites, every couple of decades in a 1,000-year-old
renewal rite that passes construction skills down through the
generations.
It is also another chance for Japan to showcase its
aerospace skills as Taiwanese, South Korean and Chinese firms
jostle for a place in Boeing's global supply chain. "We see more
entrants into the field like Korea and Taiwan," said Ito. "If
they (Boeing) can find something more fruitful for them they may
switch."
Others, too, worry rivals could eat into Japan's Boeing
business.
"In South Korea and Taiwan, labour is cheap. I think Taiwan
is about a third (of the cost) of Japan, but the completed
products are not much different," said a manager at one central
Japanese aviation parts and equipment supplier who did not want
to be named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
The finished jet will also be up against Russian planes and
China's ARJ21, a less sophisticated jet but one that has a big
home advantage in a growing market that could account for one in
every five planes sold globally within the next two decades.
TRIED AND TESTED
For now MHI and its partners are looking to make the new
regional jet - developed at a cost of $1.9 billion - a bigger
seller than the YS-11 in a tough, competitive, crowded market.
The plane was initially envisaged six years ago as a carbon
composite jet - like the 787 Dreamliner - but designers scaled
back the use of innovative plastics to just 15 percent of the
aircraft. Nor does the MRJ use the Dreamliner's lithium-ion
battery technology or electrical systems - which have been
troublesome for the 787 and prompted all 50 Dreamliners in
service to be grounded since mid-January.
"Lithium-ion batteries are too innovative for us," said
Kawai. The MRJ will use conventional cadmium nickel power packs.
The MRJ, which like the Dreamliner boasts 20 percent fuel
savings, has a sticker price of $42 million and has won 165 firm
orders to date. First delivery, in 2015, will go to All Nippon
Airways, also the Dreamliner's launch customer.
The new jet will add leg room by using less bulky seats,
while the plane's thinner wings will boost efficiency. Most of
the fuel savings will come from the two PurePower engines
developed by United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney
- engines that market leader Embraer plans to use on its jets
from 2018, potentially giving MRJ a 3-year window to muscle in
on the market.
By shifting the design from technological innovation to a
traditional aluminium shell and tried and tested power systems,
the Japanese consortium is instead showcasing its ability to
coordinate complex aircraft projects, manage supply chains and
get to grips with aviation financing.
"The Dreamliner is like a Lexus and the MRJ is like a
minicar. Minicars don't come loaded with all the latest stuff,"
said an MHI executive, who also asked not to be named.