Nov 10 Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA)
is proposing publicly funded loans for troubled financial
institutions other than banks to prevent an isolated crisis from
triggering a chain reaction of failures, the Nikkei said.
Under a draft plan to be presented to the Financial System
Council on Monday, public funds would temporarily cover payments
by brokerages and insurers on the verge of collapse. These loans
would have to be repaid through asset sales or other means. Any
losses on these funds would be borne by the entire financial
industry, the business daily said.
The Bank of Japan has a similar lending program that was
called into service during the 1997 failure of Yamaichi
Securities Co, but the central bank is reluctant to use it,
fearing damage to faith in the yen, the Nikkei said.
FSA proposes that selected financial companies would receive
publicly funded loans from the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan,
the Nikkei said.
FSA plans to have the new regulations in place in 2014, the
daily said.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)