TOKYO Oct 16 Japan's financial regulator has
penalised a Japanese unit of French bank Societe Generale
and two Tokyo-based asset management firms for not
properly monitoring an investment fund purchased by a pension
fund client in central Japan.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered the three
companies to suspend certain business activities for periods of
up to three months.
Japan has tightened regulatory checks of asset managers
after a scandal over a cover up of losses by independent
Tokyo-based money manager AIJ Investment Advisers earlier this
year that involved $1.3 billion in pension money.
Japanese media reports said a pension cooperative of
construction companies in Nagano prefecture, which separately
was a victim in the AIJ scandal, had suffered losses on an
investment in the case involving the Societe Generale unit.
The regulator has ordered Societe Generale Private Banking
Japan to suspend its investment trust business for institutional
clients for three months from Oct. 23, while slapping a
one-month suspension on several other activities of the unit's
private banking section.
It also ordered one- to two-month suspensions of certain
operations at the other two companies - Stats Investment
Management and United Investments.
In addition, the companies were told to submit reports to
the regulator by mid-November indicating how they will improve
their operations in the wake of the rule violations.
"We are taking the matter seriously. We have already started
taking measures to improve our operations," Societe Generale
said in a statement.
($1 = 78.7600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)