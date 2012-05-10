(Refiles to corrects spelling of real estate trust in paragraph 2 to Activia)

TOKYO May 10 A Japanese real estate trust for commercial properties which is affiliated with developer Tokyu Land Corp said on Thursday it would sell about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) worth of shares in an initial public offering.

Activia Properties Inc plans to sell shares in Japan and abroad and has hired Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and UBS AG to handle the sale.

It is expected to start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)