TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's trade ministry said on
Thursday it plans to change a feed-in-tariff scheme by making it
possible for utilities to limit renewable power output more
flexibly while trying to lower guaranteed payments to providers
of such power.
The changes follow a rush of applications for solar projects
since the Fukushima nuclear power plant crisis in 2011.
A scheme put in place after Fukushima meltdowns triggered by
an earthquake and tsunami requires utilities to buy electricity
generated from renewable sources such as wind, solar or
geothermal, at a guaranteed rate for a set period.
Initial rates were among the highest in the world.
The change is being made to deal with the onslaught of solar
power projects whose applications to connect to the power grid
have far exceeded the utilities' acceptable capacity to take the
unstable renewable energy supplies.
The government hopes to bring on as much renewable power as
possible but at the same time to adjust the total output of
unstable renewable energy so as not to threaten overall grid
stability.
Five of the 10 regional utilities have placed limits on
their cleaner energy intake because of network limitations, but
some of them said on Thursday they were considering resuming
procedures to accept new projects in light of the new rules.
Following is the summary of the revisions, most of which are
to come into force in mid-January.
* Operators are called upon to limit power output with no
compensation for up to 30 days a year. The restriction will be
scrapped if applications for connection to the grid exceed the
acceptable level.
* Solar and wind power projects that are less than 500
kilowatts (kw) will become subject to new power output
restriction rules. Currently, projects that are 500 kw or more
are subjected to output restrictions at the request of the
utilities when abundant power supplies are available.
* It will become mandatory for operators to install remote
control systems to make it possible to adjust power output
during certain hours of the day.
* Delay the timing of when guaranteed payment for operators
is locked in to when a contract for connecting to the grid is
struck, from when the application for a contract is filed. This
will take effect from April.
