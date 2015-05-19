TOKYO May 19 Japanese department store sales
jumped 13.7 percent in April on a same-store basis compared with
the same month last year, when shoppers closed their wallets
after an increase in the national sales tax, an industry group
said on Tuesday.
Business also got a shot in the arm from foreign tourists,
with their buying more than tripling year-on-year for a third
straight month as they snapped up items like cosmetics and
luxury watches, the Japan Department Stores Association said.
Foreign tourist arrivals rose to a record in the first three
months of the year, according to the Japan National Tourism
Organization, with a weak yen and expanded duty-free offerings
becoming a big draw for international shoppers.
