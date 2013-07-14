* Spending per customer falls at major retailers
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 12 Japanese apparel firm Fast
Retailing Co Ltd has a problem: sales are surging,
full-year net profits are expected to rise nearly 28 percent but
the customers thronging the stores of its popular Uniqlo brand
are far too frugal for its liking.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would also disapprove. Abe's
aggressive economic stimulus measures, aimed at lifting Japan
out of two decades of deflation, hinge on a pick-up in consumer
spending, but eight months after its launch, "Abenomics" has yet
to convince many Japanese to part with their thrifty ways.
"Customers are clever - they want the more expensive items
but they hang on to see if they get discounted," Fast Retailing
Chief Financial Officer Ken Okazaki said.
"Shoppers are buying at the cheaper end of our product
lines, so spending per customer has fallen," he said after the
company maintained its sales and operating profit forecasts for
the year, knocking its shares 6 percent lower on Friday.
Abe's policies have boosted Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
by two-thirds since mid-November, cheering stock market
investors who used their new-found wealth to splurge on luxury
goods such as handbags from LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton
and jewellery from Tiffany & Co.
But wages have yet to show any real gains and overall
consumer sentiment remains lacklustre. Consumer confidence
weakened in June for the first time in six months, government
data shows, and total cash earnings for Japanese employees were
flat in May and April from a year earlier.
Even the monthly pocket money Japanese wives traditionally
give their husbands has fallen 3.3 percent from a year ago to
38,457 yen ($390), or just half of its 1990 peak, the latest
survey by Shinsei Bank Ltd shows.
"They keep saying the economy is getting better but so far I
haven't seen it reflected at all in my day-to-day life," said
Ayano Sakuma, 33, a housewife who was shopping in central Tokyo
with her son.
"I've heard that things are supposed to be getting more
expensive but as far as I can see goods are still cheap."
FALSE POSITIVES
Abenomics has boosted revenues for luxury department store
operators such as Takashimaya and Co Ltd and J.Front
Retailing Co Ltd, but even they admit there is little
evidence of a pick-up across the board.
"Luxury brands, watches and jewellery have seen double-digit
sales growth and have pulled up overall department store
revenues," Shigeru Kimoto, managing director of corporate
planning at Takashimaya told an earnings briefing last month.
"But we can't see any strength in other parts of the
consumer sector."
Like Fast Retailing, the latest earnings reports by Japan's
biggest retailers have been riddled with healthy figures that
suggest stronger demand but which actually show weak consumer
sentiment and entrenched deflation.
Supermarket operator Aeon Co Ltd and convenience
store owner Seven and I Holdings Co Ltd reported record
high net profits in the March-May quarter, but growth was
largely due to strong sales of their own-label goods which are
often cheaper than branded items but carry larger margins.
At 7-Eleven stores, the flagship chain of Seven & I, sales
of its own-label items rose 30 percent for the quarter. Spending
per customer, however, dropped 0.6 percent for the month of May.
To avoid losing customers, Aeon said it would accept smaller
profit margins on its house-brands and absorb the higher costs a
weaker yen is wreaking on imports such as bread and ham.
"We'll try to avoid passing higher costs on to retail
prices," Aeon's Senior Executive Vice President Yoshiki Mori
told an earnings briefing this week. The company's 9.8 percent
profit increase was driven largely by its consumer credit
operations and not its supermarkets.
To boost the economy, the Bank of Japan has set a 2 percent
inflation target to be reached within the next two years, but
prices are still falling at a rate of 0.4 percent a year.
Ironically, the prices of flat-screen TVs, long a symbol of
Japan's deflation, are bucking the downtrend. Prices, however,
are rising because manufacturers are willing to sell less to
maintain their margins.
Flat-screen TV prices fell more than 40 percent from late
2010 to 2012 after manufacturers such as Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp offered huge discounts to staunch a
slide in sales caused by the drying up of government incentives.
Demand remains weak, and with sales volumes now at less than
one-tenth of their peak in November 2010, manufacturers have
little to gain by cutting prices further.
"We haven't seen any effects from Abenomics yet," said
Hisashi Yamada, the executive in charge of corporate planning at
Yamada Denki Co Ltd, Japan's biggest electronics
retailer.